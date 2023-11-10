Sound Bites: Recount issued in Fairfield race

Good morning.

The first selectman’s race in Fairfield, Conn., is headed to a recount.

Just 42 votes separate Democrat Bill Gerber and incumbent Republican First Selectman Brenda Kupchick. Gerber declared victory Wednesday, but the margin of victory was too small. According to the town’s unofficial results, Gerber received 8,966 votes, and Kupchick received 8,924.

According to the Office of the Registrar of Voters, the recount is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A convicted sex offender who is the suspect in the death of a Connecticut visiting nurse, Joyce Grayson, appeared before a judge in a New Haven courtroom Wednesday. It was the first time Michael Reese appeared in court since Grayson was killed in Willimantic last month. She was found in the basement of his halfway house for sex offenders. Reese is scheduled back in court virtually on Dec. 14 from jail. He was ordered too mentally ill to be transported to a different scheduled arraignment.

Nearly $1.3 billion in federal funds will kick off the Long Island Rail Road's East River Tunnel Project next year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said this investment will modernize the tunnel infrastructure and enhance safety and reliability. The project is anticipated to start next year. The funds will be used to make repairs with minimal disruption to LIRR commuters.

National Grid’s proposed rate hike goes before the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking to increase the average natural gas bill by $28.52 per month starting next year. National Grid cited rising costs related to inflation, necessary critical infrastructure investments and compliance with state and federal energy efficiency. If approved, the proposed rate change goes into effect on March 31. National Grid’s goal is to generate $228 million in new revenue — a 14% overall increase or a 24% jump in delivery revenue.

A 15-year-old girl is facing manslaughter charges after Bridgeport Police said she fatally shot her teenage boyfriend while the two were playing with a gun. The juvenile was charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault. Daniel Grant, 16, who was a well-known student-athlete on the Bassick High School soccer team, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Hospital on Sept. 11.

Two Connecticut credit unions filed an application to merge with state banking regulators. East Hartford-based America First Network Credit Union and the Northeastern Connecticut Healthcare Credit Union said the cost for technology upgrades that are required by regulators would be prohibitive. The merger will allow the credit unions to stay current with technology, remain at Day Kimball Hospital and offer new services to their members.

Northwell Health plans to build a 100-bed expansion of Cohen Children’s Medical Center. The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Pavilion will be part of a larger initiative to offer behavioral health services in conjunction with schools, houses of worship and pediatrician offices. According to the health system, the facility is needed to address mental health concerns among children that have worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Sears store in Connecticut was bought for $2.78 million. According to town land records, a limited liability company affiliated with a New York City real estate investment firm purchased the Sears store at the Crystal Mall in Waterford. The 10.62-acre property was put up for auction for the second time in mid-September.

The Town of Riverhead will no longer look to ban chickens. A proposed code change would have prohibited residents from having roadside egg stands and roosters in residential areas, which was raised after noise complaints during a town meeting in October.