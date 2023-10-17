Sound Bites: A fifth of Long Island adults are ‘excessive drinkers’

Good morning. About a fifth of Long Island adults are considered to be excessive drinkers. Excessive drinkers are defined as people who regularly binge-drink, having 8-15 alcoholic beverages per week.

According to a University of Wisconsin report, 18% of Nassau and 21% of Suffolk residents were determined to be excessive drinkers using self-reported data from the federal Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. This puts Long Island on par with the average in New York state.

In comparison, 17% of Connecticut adults are considered excessive drinkers.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New London County earned a ‘C' grade in its progress to construct affordable housing, according to the Center for Housing Equity and Opportunity in eastern Connecticut. In a report looking at the county’s towns based on affordable housing opportunities, the scorecard found that more than 25% of New London residents spent at least 30% of their income on housing-related costs. Towns were graded by submission of an affordable housing plan, planning progress, needs assessment and recommended actions. Multiple towns have not released details, lapsed on holding a public hearing, or lacked established housing goals.

Embattled Rep. George Santos’ reelection campaign is deep in debt. According to federal financial disclosures, Santos (R-NY) has over $123,000 in unpaid bills. This is in addition to the $630,000 in unrepaid loans that Santos used during his 2022 campaign. His campaign reportedly only has $23,000 left in funding. Santos faces nearly two dozen federal charges for lying about his past, wire fraud, identity theft and fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits. He denies wrongdoing.

New Haven is looking to replace 2,000 expiring and outdated parking meters. The city’s finance committee approved a plan to spend over $1 million to purchase 1,400 new single-space meters and 50 multi-space kiosks. However, this plan still needs approval from the Board of Alders before the purchase can move forward. Up to $6 million of the city’s revenue is estimated to be generated by parking meters.

Two more potential victims may be connected to suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, according to Suffolk County Police. Valerie Mack disappeared from her New Jersey home in 2000 but her remains were found in Manorville that same year and along Ocean Parkway a decade later. Karen Vergata’s beheaded body was found on Fire Island in 1996 and her skull was later found along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

The Uber driver involved in a crash near Sacred Heart University last month was released from a hospital. Otto Bailon was driving four students when they collided with another student, Tyler Delk. Bailon required multiple surgeries for his injuries, and is said to be responding to physical therapy, according to a GoFundMe page. Delk is on life support, according to a post on his GoFundMe page. One of the students riding in Bailon’s car is still in the hospital. The other three have been released.

Construction on a New Haven building that partially collapsed in June has resumed. Workers were pouring over 4 million pounds of concrete on a second floor slab at 188 Lafayette St. when the floor suddenly collapsed, injuring eight workers. All injured workers have since been released from local hospitals. Thebuilding is expected to contain seven stories with 112 residential units, two underground garage floors and an above-ground garage floor once completed.