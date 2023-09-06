Sound Bites: Delays in offshore wind could cost U.S. big time

Good Morning. Supply chain issues, high interest rates and inflation have caused delays to the development of offshore wind along the East Coast. At the end of August, developer Ørsted issued warnings that delays are costing them more than $2 billion.

Developers are looking to move those charges on to states with price tags 27-66% higher than original proposals. For example, Orsted and Eversource have proposed a 27% price increase for the Sunrise Wind farm, according to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority estimates. The price would shift from $110.37 to $139.90 per megawatt hour.

Installation of the project’s underground transmission line off of the Montauk Point is slated for this month. Sunrise Wind is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program have begun. Residents can receive between $180 and $530 to help cover heating bill costs depending on income, household size and family members’ health. Benefits are typically paid directly to a utility company or fuel supplier. Applications can be made online .

Long Island’s annual school spending has reached an all-time high this school year. According to Newsday , schools spent an average of $36,105 per student, a 6% increase from last year’s school year. The cause for this increase is reportedly due to increased inflation pressures and higher state financial aid.

A man was arrested for biting a Suffolk County Police officer who was breaking up a fight at a wedding in Saint James. Justize Murphy bit an officer and shoved another officer attempting to stop the fight. He was charged with assault. A second person, Qeywon Wilson, was also charged for obstructing the police from entering the 100-person Labor Day wedding.

Two Connecticut State troopers are being investigated for using excessive force that may have caused the death of a Hebron man. In August 2022, troopers Desmond Stimson and Jesse Rainville responded to a domestic violence complaint and tased Ryan Marzi. Following the encounter, Marzi developed a blood clot that traveled to his lungs and killed him. The state inspector general said the troopers’ use of force was justified, but the way the taser was used should be looked at by Internal Affairs.

Quinnipiac University has extended their partnership with PepsiCo for another 10 years. Quinnipiac will receive $3.6 million to establish the new PepsiCo Academic Scholarship Fund and the PepsiCo Fund for Environmental Science and Sustainability to enhance the campus experience. Eligible students can begin receiving these scholarships this fall.

Danbury, Darien, Meriden and nine other Connecticut towns have mosquitos infected with the rare Jamestown Canyon virus. People bitten by an infected mosquito can develop encephalitis, and other symptoms from inflammation of the brain, including fever, headache and fatigue. Experts advise wearing bug spray and long sleeves for protection. There is no treatment to cure Jamestown Canyon virus, according to the CDC .

A pod of dolphins were spotted in Long Island Sound off the coast of Old Lyme, Conn. Dolphins were previously spotted this year off the coast of Niantic Beach in June and in the Bronx River in January. Maritime Aquarium staff say an increase in dolphin sightings is evidence of Long Island Sound’s improved health.