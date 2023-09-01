Sound Bites: Senator Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

Happy Friday! U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy said on X , formerly Twitter, that he is experiencing mild symptoms. He was scheduled to begin his annual “Walk Across Connecticut” tour, which has now been delayed.

COVID cases are rising, and health officials say it’s due to a new strain called EG.5, or Eris. According to the CDC, Eris is responsible for most COVID cases in the U.S.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New York cannabis licenses are on hold again. A state Supreme Court judge ruled that state regulators did not properly identify which retailers were ready to open. According to Justice Kevin Bryant, the state Office of Cannabis Management submitted a list that also included retailers who were not fully ready for opening.

The Connecticut Water Company is seeking a rate hike. The company said it needs more money to modernize its water purification and home delivery systems. The amount of the rate hike they are seeking is unclear. This comes as the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority just denied a rate hike to United Illuminating.

Three people tied to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s 2019 campaign may face criminal charges. It’s in connection with an alleged misuse of absentee ballots in the city’s last mayoral election. State election officials have recommended possible criminal violations for City Council member Alfredo Castillo, City Hall employee Wanda Geter-Pataky and Nilsa Heredia.

Some Long Island beaches will be closed due to Hurricane Franklin’s effects. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Beaches at Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach state parks are all experiencing flooding and choppy waters due to the hurricane, which hit waters north of Bermuda. They will be closed until conditions improve.

Republic Airport has released a study that says aircraft noise is not bothering nearby residents. The East Farmingdale airport is owned by the New York State Department of Transportation and recorded 191,000 takeoffs and landings in 2022.

Connecticut has launched a new loan program to support social equity marijuana businesses. Applications are now open for the Canna-Business Revolving Loan Fund (CBRLF). The fund offers social equity licensees 3% fixed loans.

Some New York lawmakers want a permanent Long Island Rail Road president. On Wednesday, State Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Valley Stream) said too many problems were “falling through the cracks” on the LIRR and a leader dedicated to rail service on the Island could help. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is dismissive, and supports interim LIRR and Metro-North president Caroline Rhinaldi.

Smith Point County Park will have an extended summer season. Lifeguards will stay on the stands for an additional two weeks to keep the beaches safe after Labor Day weekend.

Connecticut-based nonprofit Americares will deploy a team to Florida to help with Idalia’s clean-up. Americares will send a team with first aid and hygiene kits as well as emergency funds to support survivors in the aftermath of the hurricane, which made landfall on Wednesday morning.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has launched a request for proposals for traffic solutions on County Road 39. The seven-mile corridor stretches from the Hampton Bays to Southampton Village, and often faces congestion challenges.

The Fire Island Lighthouse is open after months of construction. It had been closed to repair the damage that took place during a March storm. Tickets for a lighthouse tour are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.