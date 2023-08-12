Sound Bites: There's a new COVID-19 variant in Connecticut and New York

Happy Saturday! A new COVID-19 variant has come to Connecticut and New York. EG.5 derives from Omicron and now makes up just under 20% of cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

According to public health experts, there is no indication that the new variant is more severe than previous strains.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The family of a Long Island man who died in police custody has been awarded $35 million. Kenny Lazo, 24, of Bay Shore, was beaten by Suffolk County police officers after a traffic stop in 2008. Officers did not seek medical attention for Lazo and he died shortly after. The officers involved were not charged in the incident.

UConn has increased its spending by 73% since 2002. The university said the increase in spending was due mostly to personnel costs, including benefits. Another big budget item is the athletic department, which received $55 million — more than half of the department’s total budget — in student fees and university subsidiaries in 2022.

Juvenile arrests in connection with car theft have surged in Connecticut this year. According to the state Judicial Branch, more than 600 kids under 18 have been arrested this year for auto theft-related charges. The increase has been credited to auto-theft task forces and an overall increase in car theft.

All of Connecticut’s beech trees will likely die. According to experts, trees across the state have become infected with beech tree disease, which is caused by microscopic worms that live in the tree’s leaves. There is no cure.

Sinkholes on Long Island are due to aging infrastructure and extreme weather. That’s according to experts who spoke to Newsday about the issue. There have been at least four sinkholes on Long Island this summer — and more are likely to open if old pipes and roads are not fixed.

Connecticut-based Americares is deploying a team to Maui. The Hawaiian island has been devastated by wildfires, and the death toll has surpassed 36 people. The Americares team will assist with medical attention and contribute to relief efforts on the ground.

Tony Soprano’s boat is for sale in Connecticut. The 47-foot sport fishing boat was in at least two episodes of the HBO show “The Sopranos.” The boat is listed by United Yacht Sales in Stamford at $299,900.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Hartford. The comedic baseball team will play at Dunkin’ Park on Monday, where standing room only remains open to see the team. There’s still room in the standing section — but the cheapest ticket is $221.