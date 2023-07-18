Sound Bites: Schumer urges national emergency over international fentanyl trafficking

Good morning. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is supporting a measure included in the annual defense bill authorizing the White House to declare the international trafficking of fentanyl a national emergency.

Under the bipartisan provision, President Joe Biden would be given the power to impose tough sanctions on China, Mexico and any other country that is a “fentanyl supply chain hub.” The Treasury Department would also be allowed to use special measures to combat fentanyl-related money laundering and crack down on other suspicious transactions.

The measure is being considered after more than half of drug overdoses in the U.S. were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A Connecticut woman crash-landed a plane on Martha's Vineyard after her 79-year-old pilot suffered a medical emergency mid-flight. Both occupants survived the crash and were transported to local hospitals. The small Piper Meridian plane flew from Westchester, New York on Saturday before flying through Massachusetts that afternoon. After taking control, the passenger landed hard on the Martha's Vineyard runway, causing the plane's left wing to break in half. State police are investigating the crash.

A mega-warehouse is being planned for Yaphank on Long Island. Ares Industrial Real Estate Fund proposed the nearly 333,000-square-foot storage warehouse and trucking terminal near Station and Horseblock roads. The Brookhaven Town Planning Board is considering the $45 million project. Ares said the facility would address an increasing need for more storage buildings on Long Island. Community members are concerned about the increased truck traffic and proposed tax breaks.

A Shelton man was arrested after threatening to kill Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Brendan Hughes, 22, threatened on Twitter that he would shoot DeSantis. Florida law enforcement informed Shelton Police of the threat and had Hughes arrested. Hughes claimed the tweet was a joke and that he doesn’t own any guns. He was released, but will return to court in August.

Norwich’s Fairview Reservoir may become a preserved greenspace for passive recreation. The concept was introduced at a Board of Public Utilities Commissioners meeting last month. If the conversion is approved, the town’s public works department may develop trails, boardwalks and kayak docks on the reservoir. However, some officials would prefer the reservoir to be used as a water source in case drought conditions worsen.

A Suffolk County police officer was injured while trying to control traffic on the flooded Sunrise Highway on Sunday. According to Newsday, an eastbound commercial van crashed into the officer’s patrol car. Both the officer and the driver were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and county police are investigating the crash.

The Suffolk County Police Department is being sued for a 2008 death. According to Newsday , Kenny Lazo’s family is seeking $155 million in damages after officers beat the 25-year-old to death with flashlights. Five police officers arrested Lazo during a traffic stop for allegedly dealing cocaine. Lazo resisted and attempted to flee before the officers beat him. Suffolk police and prosecutors claim the officers used justified force to subdue him. The trial is expected to begin on Monday.

A judge may end the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s bankruptcy proceedings to bring clergy sexual abuse cases to civil trial. The Diocese was forced to enter bankruptcy after the abuse cases went on for three years, totaling $70 million in legal fees. If the proceedings are ended, which is a highly unusual move, 600 cases would go to trial, where survivors could finally seek damages.

A lawsuit seeks a special permit to redevelop the abandoned Stop & Shop in Bridgeport’s North End. Property owner Hugh Scott planned to turn the store into a self-storage facility. The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted against the renovation, claiming that the facility will decrease nearby property value. Scott appealed in state Superior Court, calling the decision illegal and an abuse of power.

Bridgeport’s Board of Education unanimously approved a new three-year contract for the city’s new superintendent. Carmela Levy-David will receive $250,000 annually along with an additional $19,000 to cover her moving and housing costs. Her new contract requires her to live within the city’s limits. She will begin her new role as superintendent on August 1.

A Connecticut woman was awarded $15,000 after being called racial slurs by her neighbor. The state Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling compensating Kelly Howard of Waterbury for emotional distress caused by years of racial harassment by Richard Cantillon, who denies any wrongdoing. In 2015, Howard, who is Black, filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, accusing Cantillon of calling her racial slurs, making obscene gestures and physically threatening her. After asking for $75,000, Howard said she is disappointed with the ruling and is ready to move on.

Two more mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Riverhead and Dix Hills. They joined a third positive mosquito sample in West Babylon last week. After being bitten by an infected mosquito, a person may experience flu-like symptoms. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services recommends residents 50 years or older or those with compromised immune systems take precaution outdoors by wearing long sleeves, using bug repellant and going inside after dusk.