Sound Bites: DeLauro proposes “baby bonus” for parents welcoming new children

Happy Friday! U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) wants to give a $2,000 tax break to parents with new children. She said the money would keep kids from falling into poverty — like tax breaks for parents did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeLauro, a longtime advocate of the child tax credit, is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee. She has more than 200 co-sponsors on a bill that would reintroduce the child tax credit — which she now wants to add the “baby bonus” payment to.

Here's a bite-sized look at what else we're hearing:

Suffolk County Police shot a wanted man on Wednesday. Police spotted Jayvon Bell, 21, in East Farmingdale. He was wanted on robbery and gun charges. Police say Bell fired a round at the officers before they shot back.

Considering buying a lighthouse? Multiple lighthouses off the coast of Connecticut are up for bidding. Penfield Reef Lighthouse, off the coast of Fairfield, and Stratford Shoal Lighthouse are both available. Both are currently priced around $50,000.

Bridgeport’s police officers are a step closer to a new contract. The city's police union accepted a five-year deal with Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration on Tuesday, which will now head to the City Council for review and final approval. The deal includes a pay raise and reduces the cost of health insurance in an attempt to bring in new recruits.

The family of a man killed by a Connecticut state police officer will enter mediation with involved parties. Mubarak Soulemane, 19, of New Haven, was shot and killed by State Trooper Brian North in 2020. Police say Soulemane was fleeing police with a knife at the time of the incident, which took place just off I-95 Exit 43 in West Haven. The family, state troopers and Ansonia police officers will enter mediation before retired State Superior Court Judge Antonio Robaina.

Connecticut farmers are confident in their summer crops despite weather abnormalities. Smoke, frost and lack of rain have made the season unpredictable , but farmers say they are not too concerned.

Wrong way signs are coming to highway ramps in southern Connecticut. 236 highway ramps across the state have been identified as high risk, and 9 of them in Bridgeport, Norwalk and Westport will soon get new signs. The state Department of Transportation cited an increase in wrong-way crashes for the new signage.

Lindenhurst Beach is closed for swimming. High levels of bacteria were found in the water, which can cause stomach, eye, ear, nose and throat issues. The beach will reopen when the levels subside.

Thirty-four Connecticut cultural and historic sites are getting upgrades. That’s thanks to a $7 million grant from the state’s Good to Great Grant Program. Recipients include A Broken Umbrella Theater in New Haven, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport and the Greenwich Historical Society.

Bridgeport Hospital will receive $1.1 million in COVID-19 reimbursement funds from FEMA. Costs include overtime pay for personnel, PPE equipment, testing supplies and more.