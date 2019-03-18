Yale President: We Will Investigate Admissions Scandal

Yale president Peter Salovey says the university will conduct an internal review in the aftermath of the widespread college admissions scandal first reported last week.

The FBI charged 50 people in the case, which centered on a college admissions consultant who bribed officials on behalf of parents.

Salovey said in a statement the school first learned women’s soccer coach Rudolph Meredith was implicated in the scandal last November. It says two applicants were involved -- one was rejected, and one was accepted and is currently attending the school. The school says it will examine the practices of commercial admissions consultants as part of its review.

Yale didn’t specifically say whether it would take disciplinary measures against the student. But it said its longstanding policy is to rescind the admission of students who falsify their applications.