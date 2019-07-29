USCG Barque Eagle Returns Home To New London

The 83-year-old sailing vessel known as "America's Tall Ship" has returned to its home port in New London, Connecticut. It was in Baltimore for the past five years undergoing a major renovation.

The U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle returned to City Pier in New London last week.

Serious repairs to its hull and a brand new engine kept Eagle in Baltimore since 2014.

But the nearly 300-foot-long vessel remained the Coast Guard's flagship training vessel, where thousands of cadets, officer candidates and maritime students learned the ropes.

Captain Wes Pulver is president of the National Coast Guard Museum Association. The museum is expected to open nearby in the next few years.

“We’re really excited about seeing Eagle here on the waterfront as we envision the future Coast Guard Museum on the waterfront alongside it. So it’s just a, what a great ability in the future to interact that ship with our museum and with everyone in the local region.”

New London has been the ship's home port since 1946.