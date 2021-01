New Haven, Connecticut police chief Otoniel Reyes says he will retire this spring.

Reyes has been in the New Haven Police Department for 21 years, and chief since 2019.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has benefitted from his integrity, strength of character, compassion for the community, and work ethic.

The city says it will look for an interim chief to fill out the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2022.