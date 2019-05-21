Impact Of The U.S.-China Trade War

The trade war with China has already taken a toll on Connecticut companies. The dairy, seafood, and even the aerospace industry, are all feeling the pinch. And rising costs often get passed on to consumers. How the trade war with China is hurting Connecticut, with our guests:
- Ana Radelat, reporter, Connecticut Mirror
- Joe Courtney, U.S. representative, D-CT-02
- Mohammad Elahee, Ph.D., professor, international business, Quinnipiac University
- Ben Freund, dairy farmer, Fruend's Farm, and co-chair, Connecticut Farm Bureau Dairy Committee