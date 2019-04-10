The Future Of The Affordable Care Act

Included in the New York State budget approved last week were measures to codify elements of the Affordable Care Act into law at the state level. This as the Trump administration continues its assault on the federal health care law. Meanwhile, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong was in federal court recently in Texas, fighting alongside Democratic state attorneys general against Republicans who want to dismantle the ACA. What steps are states taking to preserve affordable health care? Our guests:
- Richard Himelfarb, Ph.D., professor of political science, Hofstra University
- Matt Lesser, Connecticut state senator, D-Middletown
- Jon Kingsdale, Ph.D., associate professor of the practice, health law, policy and management, Boston University
- Andrew Raia, New York state assemblymember, R-Northport
- William Tong, Connecticut attorney general