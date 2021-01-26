Coronavirus Latest: Lamont Extends State Of Emergency Through April

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.9%. The rest of New York is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut is at 4.7%.

Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has extended the state’s public health emergency until April 20. The emergency was set to expire February 9.

Democrats support allowing Lamont to respond to the pandemic without the Legislature. Lamont has used these powers to expand COVID-19 testing, vaccines and gathering restrictions.

Republicans say the Legislature needs to be a co-equal branch of government that’s involved in providing relief for the pandemic.

They also called on Lamont to select a permanent head for the state’s Department of Public Health, a position filled by several acting commissioners since May.