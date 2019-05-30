Connecticut Lawmakers Push For Plastic Bag Ban

Proponents of legislation that bans single-use plastic bags say they are confident that the Connecticut General Assembly will take action on the bill before the legislative session ends next week.

Christine Cohen, Senate Chair of the Environment Committee, says the ban would take effect by July 2021, if approved.

“It also defines the type of paper bags that these businesses can be using, which would be 40% recycled content and 100% recyclable paper bags. It also, and this is very important, does not preempt municipalities.”

More than 20 municipalities in Connecticut already prohibit single-use plastic bags. The first was Westport, which has had a ban since 2008.

State Representative Jonathan Steinberg of Westport says it’s time for the state to follow the same trend.

“I would tell you, yeah initially, it takes a little bit to remember to take your reusable bag out of the car, but Westport’s been doing it for over 10 years. You can change behaviors. We can change behaviors as a society, and that’s really the bigger picture here.”

On Tuesday the House approved a bill banning restaurants from distributing styrofoam products. It awaits a vote in the Senate.