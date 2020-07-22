Connecticut Lawmakers Adapt To Social Distance Requirements During Special Session

The Connecticut General Assembly will vote on two separate days during their ongoing special session to allow lawmakers to maintain social distance. Members of the House will vote on the four bills on their agenda Thursday. The Senate will vote next Tuesday.

Senate President Martin Looney says the goal is not to have all lawmakers and their staff at the Capitol on the same day.

“That’s why we are planning for the House to be in this week and the Senate next week, so that both chambers will not be using the Capitol building at the same time to limit the number of people here on any given day.”

Looney says the number of members allowed in each chamber at any one time would also be limited.

“Our plan is to have only eight senators on the floor at any given time during the debate on the bills.”

He says all 36 senators would be allowed to enter the chamber sequentially to vote. The House might also allow some members to vote from their offices at the Capitol.

Lawmakers expect to take action on two healthcare-related bills, an expanded absentee ballot bill and another on police accountability.