Mail-In Voting, Police Reform On Special Session Agenda

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he’s reached an agreement with state legislative leaders on an agenda for a special legislative session to be held next week.

Lamont says there are four bills on the agenda, despite calls by some lawmakers for a broader agenda.

One bill would allow for the expanded use of absentee ballots for the November election. Another deals with police accountability in the wake of the protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd. A third would require Medicaid and private insurance companies to pay for telehealth, or remote doctor’s office, visits. And the fourth would cap the cost of insulin.

“That’s what the special session will be limited to. And I hope to issue that call on Friday so we get going next week.”

Lamont has also scheduled a meeting of the state bond commission for next Tuesday. The agenda for that meeting includes the approval of about $325 million in state borrowing for school construction projects and IT upgrades.