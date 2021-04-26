Connecticut Communications Company Ordered To Pay Settlement

A Stamford-based communications company has been ordered by a federal court to pay close to $19 million to an Arkansas-based telecommunications company.

The verdict came after a two year legal case between Charter Communications and Windstream Holdings based in Little Rock. Windstream said Charter disseminated false advertisements targeting Windstream’s customer bases.

Attorneys for Windstream said they are gratified at the ruling. They say Charter embarked on a scare-tactic campaign to lure away our customers.

Windstream had filed for bankruptcy in early 2019 and sued Charter in response to advertising and disconnections. Windstream emerged from bankruptcy last September and now operates as a private company.

Charter is one of the country’s largest cable, internet and phone providers through its Spectrum-branded services.