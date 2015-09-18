-
Last week, Pope Francis called for the legal recognition of civil unions between same-sex couples. He made the comments in an interview for the…
-
The Catholic Church nationwide, as well as in Bridgeport and on Long Island, has been in the headlines for the past few months. There is continuing…
-
During the first ever papal address to Congress, Pope Francis called the current refugee crisis in Europe the worst the world has seen since World War…
-
A Public Religion Research Institute report released this August says less than half of young adults 18 to 29 in the United States have a favorable view…
-
Pope Francis is visiting the United States this week, and on one of his stops he’ll be presiding over a 2 million-person mass in Philadelphia. One of the…
-
More than a hundred parishioners from a mostly-Spanish-speaking parish in New Haven, Connecticut are going to Philadelphia on Sunday. The group from St.…
-
The speech had something for everyone. It had several lines that might have made members of both parties uncomfortable — but mostly Republicans.
-
There are more Catholic Republicans than ever running for president, but not all have embraced Pope Francis' more liberal statements and theology.
-
The popular pope has challenged U.S. political orthodoxy — on both sides of the aisle.
-
Pope Francis will arrive on U.S. soil for the first time this afternoon. These are three curious, compelling stories — about his popemobile, his ideology and his draw — to read while you wait.