Connecticut's 29th Regiment

Library of Congress Beaufort, South Carolina. 29th Regiment from Connecticut.

The 29th Infantry in Connecticut made history. During the Civil War in 1864, it was the state’s first volunteer infantry regiment of color. More than one thousand men served in that unit. The personal stories of some of those soldiers will be shared this Thursday at the New Haven Museum by John Mills. He’s an independent scholar and president of the Alex Breanne Corporation - that’s a Connecticut-based non-profit group that researches the lives of Americans who were enslaved. John Mills spoke with The Full Story Host Tom Kuser about the regiment and its historical significance.