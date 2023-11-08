© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Connecticut's 29th Regiment

By Tom Kuser,
Ann Lopez
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Beaufort, South Carolina. 29th Regiment from Connecticut.
Library of Congress
Beaufort, South Carolina. 29th Regiment from Connecticut.

The 29th Infantry in Connecticut made history.  During the Civil War in 1864, it was the state’s first volunteer infantry regiment of color.  More than one thousand men served in that unit.  The personal stories of some of those soldiers will be shared this Thursday at the New Haven Museum by John Mills.   He’s an independent scholar and president of the Alex Breanne Corporation - that’s a Connecticut-based non-profit group that researches the lives of Americans who were enslaved.  John Mills spoke with The Full Story Host Tom Kuser about the regiment and its historical significance.

John Mills at the 29th Colored Regiment Monument in New Haven, Connecticut
John Mills
John Mills at the 29th Colored Regiment Monument in New Haven, Connecticut

The Full Story The Full Story29th Colored Infantry RegimentAlex Breanne CorporationCivil War
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
