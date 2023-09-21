In his new book Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy, Charles Busch, shares stories from his childhood and life as a writer, playwright, director, drag actor, and cabaret performer. And there are so many stories to tell, from growing up in Hartsdale New York with a family experiencing many emotional upheavals to creating his iconic plays, Lesbian Vampires of Sodom, and The Allergist’s Wife – this is not your garden variety memoir. Charles Busch spoke with The Full Story's Senior Producer, Ann Lopez.

