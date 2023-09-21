© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Leading Lady: A Memoir of A Most Unusual Boy

By Ann Lopez,
Tom Kuser
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Brigid Pearson, David Rodgers

In his new book Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy, Charles Busch, shares stories from his childhood and life as a writer, playwright, director, drag actor, and cabaret performer. And there are so many stories to tell, from growing up in Hartsdale New York with a family experiencing many emotional upheavals to creating his iconic plays, Lesbian Vampires of Sodom, and The Allergist’s Wife – this is not your garden variety memoir. Charles Busch spoke with The Full Story's Senior Producer, Ann Lopez.

The Full Story The Full StoryCharles BuschLeading LadyBooks
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
