Between Two Moons: Young Muslim siblings come of age in Brooklyn

By Tom Kuser,
Ann LopezSophie Camizzi
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
Raphaelle Macaron

The novel, Between Two Moons, tells many stories all at once.  There’s the coming-of-age story of 3 siblings growing up in Brooklyn.  A family story of immigrant parents raising their children in a new country while maintaining their culture and faith.  And the story of a community under surveillance by local and federal authorities.  Amira, the main character, is the voice that weaves all these stores together.  TFS Host Tom Kuser speaks with the creator of that voice, author Aisha Abdel Gawad.

