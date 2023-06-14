© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

"I Have Something to Tell You - For Young Adults," a new memoir by Chasten Buttigieg

By Ann Lopez,
Tom KuserFatou SangareSophie Camizzi
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Photo: Carina Teoh
Carina Teoh
/
Photo: Carina Teoh

Three years ago Chasten Buttigieg had his first book published - a memoir about navigating the challenges of being young and gay in a small Midwestern town.  

He also shares how his life was transformed from being a middle school teacher in Traverse City, Michigan to becoming a key member of a groundbreaking and historical presidential campaign with his husband, Pete Buttigieg, the US Secretary of Transportation.   

This year Chasten Buttigieg released a new version of his memoir for young readers. He spoke with The Full Story host, Tom Kuser about, “I Have Something to Tell You - For Young Adults."

GUEST:
Chasten Buttigieg, author, educator, LGBTQ+ activist

EVENT:
Chasten Buttigieg will be in conversation with actor and author Harvey Fierstein and theater, television, and film producer, Richie Jackson on June 16, 2023 at the Ridgefield Playhouse.  

The Full Story
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
