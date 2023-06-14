"I Have Something to Tell You - For Young Adults," a new memoir by Chasten Buttigieg

Three years ago Chasten Buttigieg had his first book published - a memoir about navigating the challenges of being young and gay in a small Midwestern town.

He also shares how his life was transformed from being a middle school teacher in Traverse City, Michigan to becoming a key member of a groundbreaking and historical presidential campaign with his husband, Pete Buttigieg, the US Secretary of Transportation.

This year Chasten Buttigieg released a new version of his memoir for young readers. He spoke with The Full Story host, Tom Kuser about, “I Have Something to Tell You - For Young Adults."

GUEST:

Chasten Buttigieg, author, educator, LGBTQ+ activist

EVENT:

Chasten Buttigieg will be in conversation with actor and author Harvey Fierstein and theater, television, and film producer, Richie Jackson on June 16, 2023 at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

