Title IX in action
50 years ago this year, Title IX became law and it has transformed education and scholastic sports for women in the country. The law states:
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
We explore what Title IX means and how it works in the real world.
- Dr. Adrian Wood, the state Title IX Coordinator
- Michael McKeon, Director of Legal and Governmental Affairs
- Mia James Westendorp, Sacred Heart University Title IX Coordinator
- Morgan Tuck, Director of Franchise Development for the Connecticut Sun