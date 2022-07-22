© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Living with wildlife, Part 1

Published July 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT
When humans went into hibernation during the pandemic, animals came out to play. Wildlife enjoyed parks, reserves, and even urban environments that were essentially people-free.

That human hiatus is now over. And people are back in the great outdoors in pre-pandemic numbers — alongside wildlife. Do we need to rethink how we humans co-exist with our animal neighbors?

This week's guests:

  • Annie Hornish, Connecticut state Director of The Humane Society of the United States
  • David Michel, Connecticut state Representative of Stamford, and member of the Environment Committee
  • Jenny Dickson, director of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Wildlife Division

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, is an Editor and Senior Content Producer with WSHU. She has more than 20-years of experience as a journalist and audio producer. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She broke into radio at WGBH in Boston as a producer and studio director for the daily international news program, The World, Ann is the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
