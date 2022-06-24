© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Red Flag Laws

Published June 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
Connecticut Lottery Murder
Richard Mei/AP
/
AP
An unidentified woman prays at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of the Connecticut Lottery headquarters in Newington, Conn. Tuesday, March 10, 1998. The memorial was constructed on the site where Connecticut Lottery President Otho R. Brown was gunned down by Matthew Beck on Friday, March 6, 1998. Lottery workers returned to work for the first time since the shooting. (AP Photo/Richard Mei)

Officially they’re called Extreme Risk Protection Orders.  Most people know them as “Red Flag Laws”.  And right now in Connecticut and New York, they’re evolving.

Red Flag laws first appeared more than 20 years ago in Connecticut.  They were supposed to remove weapons from individuals who might be at risk of causing a mass shooting.  

But they’re often used to prevent types of gun violence that occur more frequently: domestic violence and suicides.

This year the laws have been expanded.  We’ll explore red flag laws and how they work today on The Full Story.

This week's guests:

Mike Lawlor, a professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven

Ebong Udoma, WSHU Senior Political Reporter

State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D- Bridgeport - sponsored the legislation to expand the law

Geraldine Hart, Now Head of Public Safety at Hofstra University, Former Suffolk County Police Commissioner

Jeremy Stein, the executive director of the advocacy group Connecticut Against Gun Violence

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
