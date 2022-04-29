© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Are small businesses making a comeback?

Published April 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Virus Outbreak Connecticut
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Server Amber Beecher, left, completes a sale with a customer behind a plexiglass partition at Rodd's Restaurant, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. Small restaurant owners in Connecticut are taking out loans, forgoing their paychecks and charging on credit cards to remain in business as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The impact of COVID-19 left its mark on businesses in Connecticut and New York. Small businesses were especially hit hard by the shutdown. Some adapted and survived with federal assistance or shut down for good. Now we’re adjusting to life with a milder strain of COVID-19. So are businesses making a comeback?

Guests:

Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Catherine Marx, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Connecticut district office

Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of CBIA

James S. Bzdyra, President and CEO of the Community Economic Development Fund

Dr. Fred McKinney, co-founder of the economic consulting firm BJM Solutions and president of the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Halie Geller and Theresa Pinelli, founders of LocaLI Bred

Tags

The Full Story The Full Storybusiness
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare