Are small businesses making a comeback?

The impact of COVID-19 left its mark on businesses in Connecticut and New York. Small businesses were especially hit hard by the shutdown. Some adapted and survived with federal assistance or shut down for good. Now we’re adjusting to life with a milder strain of COVID-19. So are businesses making a comeback?

Guests:

Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Catherine Marx, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Connecticut district office

Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of CBIA

James S. Bzdyra, President and CEO of the Community Economic Development Fund

Dr. Fred McKinney, co-founder of the economic consulting firm BJM Solutions and president of the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Halie Geller and Theresa Pinelli, founders of LocaLI Bred