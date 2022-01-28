It’s all happening at the state Legislature

The Connecticut 2022 legislative session will begin in less than two weeks. New York lawmakers have been in full swing since the first week of January. Buckle up! It’s an election year so the politicking will be fierce.

In Connecticut, the hot issue is emergency powers. Will lawmakers extend Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency pandemic powers or won’t they? The mental health crisis will also be a major focus for lawmakers.

In New York it’s all about the budget. The state coffers are overflowing thanks to an infusion of federal COVID relief funds. Governor Kathy Hochul is not letting what she calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity go to waste.

Guests:

Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany bureau chief

Ebong Udoma, WSHU senior political reporter

Darnell H. Ford, councilman for Middletown

Dr. Gary Rose, chair of Sacred Heart University’s government, political science and global studies department

