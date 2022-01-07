Encore: Legal Marijuana: How will it impact public health?

We begin 2022 with an encore presentation from our Marijuana Series. The adult recreational use of marijuana has now been legal in Connecticut for about six months. In February businesses in the state will be able to apply for a license to sell weed. How will this affect public health and safety in local communities?

In the final two installments of our Marijuana Series, we’ll speak with health and law enforcement experts to get their insights on the new laws and how they could potentially impact people in our area.

This week we focus on public health. One leading doctor who works with addiction recovery says he anticipates the need for recovery services will grow.

Guests:

Dr. Deepak Cyril D'Souza is professor of Psychiatry, director of Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at Yale University and director of Neurobiological Studies Unit and director of Schizophrenia Research Clinic

Lorenzo Jones is the co-founder and co–executive director of the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice.

Dr. Craig Allen, MD, Medical Director, Rushford Center at Hartford Healthcare

