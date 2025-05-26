© 2025 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Eric Milnes

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published May 26, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
courtesy of L’Harmonie des saisons

Eric Milnes is a professional instrumentalist and conductor who is also deeply committed to teaching and to fostering amateur talent. Along with instrumentalist Mélisande Corriveau, Milnes is co-director of Quebec's critically acclaimed period instrument orchestra and vocal ensemble, L'Harmonie des Saisons. They’re the ensemble-in-residence for BURLINGTON BAROQUE, founded in 2024 to present concerts of historically informed performance in the Burlington, VT area. Eric Milnes spoke with Suzanne about his many musical projects.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
