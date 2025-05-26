Conversation with Eric Milnes

Eric Milnes is a professional instrumentalist and conductor who is also deeply committed to teaching and to fostering amateur talent. Along with instrumentalist Mélisande Corriveau, Milnes is co-director of Quebec's critically acclaimed period instrument orchestra and vocal ensemble, L'Harmonie des Saisons. They’re the ensemble-in-residence for BURLINGTON BAROQUE, founded in 2024 to present concerts of historically informed performance in the Burlington, VT area. Eric Milnes spoke with Suzanne about his many musical projects.