Conversation with Elijah McCormack

Award-winning and critically-acclaimed singer Elijah McCormack's repertory includes baroque music, contemporary music, and everything in between. He is a male soprano who grew up in a family in which music was and is an important priority – they all sing in the church choir, and his late father played viola in a local professional orchestra. (Growing up in Connecticut, Elijah has also been listening to Sunday Baroque all his life!) He didn't start considering music as his career path until he was already in college studying art and had the encouragement of teachers and mentors. Suzanne spoke with the Trumbull native about his growing career in music, including defining "male soprano" as compared to other vocal ranges, and his experience as a transgender musician.