Sunday Baroque Conversations: Andrew Ousley

By Suzanne Bona
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT

For as long as I can remember, naysayers have been predicting the “death of classical music.” Audiences are aging, and ticket sales are often a struggle for classical music concerts, and some people are concerned that the art form will “die” as a result. Andrew Ousley leaned into that fear when he established his concert series, THE DEATH OF CLASSICAL, in 2015. He even holds the concerts in venues such as crypts, catacombs, and cemeteries. As a result, audiences are alive and well for THE DEATH OF CLASSICAL – attracting younger people and classical music newbies. Suzanne spoke with Andrew Ousley – an entrepreneur, writer, photographer, and public relations innovator – about his mission to give new life to classical music.

For more information about upcoming Death of Classical events - https://www.deathofclassical.com/

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
