Laura Barisonzi /

Conductor Nicholas McGegan is now in his sixth decade at the podium. Following a 34-year tenure as Music Director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale, he is now Music Director Laureate.

Suzanne spoke with McGegan twice, once in 2009 and again in 2010. Always a pioneer in broadening the reach of classical music, he offered suggestions for making the concert-going experience more enjoyable and popular.