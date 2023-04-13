James O'Donnell is a Professor in the Practice of Organ at Yale University's Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music, where he teaches graduate-level organ majors and other students in sacred music. He also directs a newly-established professional liturgical vocal ensemble at Yale. James O'Donnell brings to New Haven his exceptional talent and vast experience as a concert organist, choral conductor, liturgical musician, and teacher, having served as Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral and Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey. Suzanne spoke with James O'Donnell about his life in music, including his work on such historic events as a 2010 service attended by Pope Benedict and the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.