Sunday Baroque Conversations

Clayton Stephenson

By Suzanne Bona
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST

The talented young pianist Clayton Stephenson’s story is more than just an inspiring example of the power of music. It is also a story of tenacity and resourcefulness, and the importance of teachers and mentors. The New York City native loves to immerse himself in the work of the countless musicians he admires. Clayton Stephenson is currently enrolled in a dual degree program at Harvard and the New England Conservatory of Music, and balancing a busy performing schedule as a concert pianist. He made time to come to the studio and speak with Suzanne about his zest for life and music, and to play a few tunes.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
