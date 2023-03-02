The talented young pianist Clayton Stephenson’s story is more than just an inspiring example of the power of music. It is also a story of tenacity and resourcefulness, and the importance of teachers and mentors. The New York City native loves to immerse himself in the work of the countless musicians he admires. Clayton Stephenson is currently enrolled in a dual degree program at Harvard and the New England Conservatory of Music, and balancing a busy performing schedule as a concert pianist. He made time to come to the studio and speak with Suzanne about his zest for life and music, and to play a few tunes.