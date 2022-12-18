Since her 1984 debut with the Chicago Symphony at age 10, American violinist Rachel Barton Pine has been a trailblazer.

Her musical tastes are broad and inclusive — from the baroque era, through all the major classical and romantic works, to contemporary commissions, and heavy metal — and she’s a seasoned soloist and chamber musician.

Rachel spoke with Suzanne about her career, including the recent 25th anniversary re-issue of her recording of "Violin Concertos by Black Composers" and her ongoing personal and professional commitment to promoting the artistic achievements of Black musicians.