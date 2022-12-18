© 2022 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Rachel Barton Pine

By Suzanne Bona
Published December 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Rachel Barton Pine.jpg

Since her 1984 debut with the Chicago Symphony at age 10, American violinist Rachel Barton Pine has been a trailblazer.

Her musical tastes are broad and inclusive — from the baroque era, through all the major classical and romantic works, to contemporary commissions, and heavy metal — and she’s a seasoned soloist and chamber musician.

Rachel spoke with Suzanne about her career, including the recent 25th anniversary re-issue of her recording of "Violin Concertos by Black Composers" and her ongoing personal and professional commitment to promoting the artistic achievements of Black musicians.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona