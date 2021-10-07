David Bouchier: A Few Well Chosen Words
David Bouchier’s weekly essays are full of unexpected observations and whimsical opinions. Listeners will relish his entertaining, enlightening, and sometimes exasperated commentaries on the routines that carry us through the year, the surreal rituals of politics, the unsettling experience of foreign travel, and the confusions and comedies of everyday suburban life. You can hear David Bouchier on-air Monday mornings or by subscribing to this podcast.
Latest Episodes
Commentator David Bouchier hopes that we will learn to appreciate a more relaxed lifestyle.
Columbus Day is here again — a few sales, a few parades and the post office is closed. Most people don’t get very excited. At least 13 states no longer…
I was trying and failing to cross a street near my home when I had an epiphany of sorts. In my car I would have missed it. But if you are foolish enough…
We are hearing a lot about infrastructure at the moment, and it always makes me think about the old-fashioned kind of infrastructure that was built to…
I have always been intrigued by the notion of seeing the world through the eyes of another person, or even another animal. I know it’s not possible,…
“Be Prepared” is the motto of the scouts in America, as it was when I was briefly a scout in England. The motto made no lasting impression on me at the…
The sales of recreational vehicles rose dramatically last year, and it’s easy to see why. The recreational vehicle is the apotheosis of America's love…
We never appreciated the freedom to travel when we had it. Now, as we arrive at the end of August, another summer has passed by with no escape. The proud…
Summer may be many things, but it is rarely quiet. The many machines essential to modern gardening create a continuous background roar, and the…
A United Nations scientific report issued last week told us that a warmer future is inevitable. No surprises there, but an international study from the…