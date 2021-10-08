Capitol Avenue with Ebong Udoma
WSHU Senior Reporter Ebong Udoma looks at contemporary political issues from the perspective of more than two decades covering local, regional and international events.
Latest Episodes
Three Bridgeport elected officials have been indicted on election fraud this year. Their alleged manipulation of absentee ballots stokes the attention of…
Last year, he struggled to get his priorities addressed. This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is able to take a victory lap for recreational…
Sometimes it seems like a special degree is needed to really understand what's included in state budget negotiations. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants to get as many shots in the arms of residents as quickly as possible. He said the state's crucial vaccine rollout is…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s budget plan skips increasing taxes in favor of new revenue, dipping into savings and a federal bailout. Economists and…
Connecticut could dodge raising taxes and keep a surplus in its next two-year budget while dealing with a pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says that's far…
Governor Ned Lamont has pretty much run Connecticut without state lawmakers since March to handle the pandemic. Those emergency powers expire in February.…
Advocates — both encouraged by federal movement to decriminalize marijuana and states opting into the regulated market — say the possibility of…
Connecticut’s Democratic governor will need support from Republican lawmakers to keep a Democratic supermajority in check.
The Connecticut GOP are holding out hope to flip the state red this election.