Capitol Avenue with Ebong Udoma
Hosted by Ebong Udoma

WSHU Senior Reporter Ebong Udoma looks at contemporary political issues from the perspective of more than two decades covering local, regional and international events.

Latest Episodes
  • Bridgeport, Connecticut, City Hall
    Capitol Avenue: A Different Kind Of Election Fraud
    Three Bridgeport elected officials have been indicted on election fraud this year. Their alleged manipulation of absentee ballots stokes the attention of…
  • Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
    Capitol Avenue: A Win Is A Win
    Last year, he struggled to get his priorities addressed. This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is able to take a victory lap for recreational…
  • The Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford
    Capitol Avenue: A Lesson In Civics
    Sometimes it seems like a special degree is needed to really understand what's included in state budget negotiations. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa…
  • Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont greets an elderly woman arriving at a vaccine clinic.
    Capitol Avenue: A Shot In The Arm
    Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants to get as many shots in the arms of residents as quickly as possible. He said the state's crucial vaccine rollout is…
  • Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
    Capitol Avenue: Holding The Line
    Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s budget plan skips increasing taxes in favor of new revenue, dipping into savings and a federal bailout. Economists and…
  • President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at a rally for Democrats in Hartford, Conn., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
    Capitol Avenue: Friends In High Places
    Connecticut could dodge raising taxes and keep a surplus in its next two-year budget while dealing with a pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says that's far…
  • Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
    Capitol Avenue: King Ned
    Governor Ned Lamont has pretty much run Connecticut without state lawmakers since March to handle the pandemic. Those emergency powers expire in February.…
  • marijuana_AP_JeffChiu.jpg
    Capitol Avenue: Is 2021 The Year For Pot?
    Advocates — both encouraged by federal movement to decriminalize marijuana and states opting into the regulated market — say the possibility of…
  • hartfordhousefloor_apjessicahill_171002.jpg
    Capitol Avenue: The GOP In The Wings
    Connecticut’s Democratic governor will need support from Republican lawmakers to keep a Democratic supermajority in check.
  • connecticut-43752_1280_0.png
    Capitol Avenue: Down Ballot
    The Connecticut GOP are holding out hope to flip the state red this election.
