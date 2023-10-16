Aid and assistance

Advocates call for congress to increase Security Grant Program funding to protect Jewish and Muslim communities from hate crimes. Bridgeport voters feel discouraged by the mail-in ballot scandal surrounding the mayor. Steve Bellone proposes his final spending plan for Suffolk County. And Connecticut towns struggle to keep and find staff.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.