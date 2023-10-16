Aid and assistance

© 2023 WSHU
A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Advocates call for congress to increase Security Grant Program funding to protect Jewish and Muslim communities from hate crimes. Bridgeport voters feel discouraged by the mail-in ballot scandal surrounding the mayor. Steve Bellone proposes his final spending plan for Suffolk County. And Connecticut towns struggle to keep and find staff.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
