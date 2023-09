Connecticut will raise the minimum wage on January 1, 2024. Mayor Joe Ganim's opponent calls foul on alleged mishandling of absentee ballots. Slow courts dismiss more New Yorkers for failing to give them a speedy trial. And Asian-Americans are the country’s fastest growing racial on ethnic group.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.