Ayotte: ICE to ditch plan for detention facility in Merrimack

The federal government will not be pursuing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Merrimack, Gov. Kelly Ayotte announced Tuesday morning.

The proposed ICE detention facility has stirred controversy since the plan was first reported in late December . The federal government’s plans surprised both the town of Merrimack and Ayotte, she said. It eventually led to the forced resignation of a department commissioner for failing to share correspondence with ICE, and accusations between federal immigration leadership and Ayotte over communication about the facility .

“During my trip to Washington last week, I had productive discussions with Secretary Kristi Noem, and I’m pleased to announce that the Department of Homeland Security will not move forward with the proposed ICE facility in Merrimack,” Ayotte said in a statement Tuesday.

“I thank Secretary Noem for hearing the concerns for the Town of Merrimack and for the continued cooperation between DHS and New Hampshire law enforcement to secure our northern border, keep dangerous criminals off our streets, and ensure our communities are safe.”

Multiple protests were organized to oppose the proposed detention facility. New Hampshire’s congressional delegation had also just announced legislation that would require local and state consultation before ICE builds new detention centers.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with further information.