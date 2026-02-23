Travel bans, power outages hit CT and Long Island amid major winter storm

States of emergency remain in effect across Connecticut and New York as a powerful winter storm continues to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the region.

As part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency declaration, commercial vehicles are banned from Connecticut highways until further notice. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency, banning empty commercial vehicles and tandem tractor-trailers south of Interstate 84.

On Long Island, Suffolk and Nassau counties have extended travel bans. Nassau’s ban remains in effect until 11 a.m., while Suffolk’s will continue until at least noon. NICE Bus service in Nassau County is canceled until at least 11 a.m., and Suffolk County Transit bus service is suspended until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A travel ban is also in effect in New York City until noon.

As of 9 a.m., Eversource reported more than 13,000 customers without power in Connecticut. United Illuminating reported about 3,000 outages, mostly in Trumbull. PSEG Long Island said just over 15,000 customers were without electricity.

Eversource said 700 crews are on standby in Connecticut, including out-of-state teams assisting with downed wires. Hochul said 5,600 utility workers are on standby across New York.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Long Island Rail Road service, suspended at 1 a.m., may not be restored until Wednesday. Metro-North Railroad hopes to maintain hourly service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

Many cities and towns have enacted parking bans to allow crews to treat and plow streets. In Connecticut, Ansonia, Bridgeport, Greenwich, Groton, New London, Waterbury, Westport and West Haven are among the municipalities with bans in effect. Residents are urged to check local government websites for updates.

The National Weather Service reported significant snowfall totals as of 8 a.m., including 12 inches in Greenwich, 15 inches in Branford and 17 inches in New London. On Long Island, 20 inches were reported in Islip and Center Moriches. Totals do not include drifting snow.

Tweed New Haven Airport is closed until 8 p.m. Bradley International Airport remains open, though about 90% of flights have been proactively canceled.

The storm is expected to continue for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.