"No Kings": Peaceful protests held in multiple CT and LI towns and cities

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar,
Brian Scott-Smith
Published June 14, 2025 at 9:01 PM EDT
Protesters line the street in Westport, CT for a "No Kings" protest, June 14, 2025
Jacqlyn Rena/WSHU
Protesters line the street in Westport, CT for a "No Kings" protest, June 14, 2025

Thousands of people in Connecticut and Long Island joined the nationwide "No Kings" protests against the Trump Administration and

The protest at the State Capital in Hartford drew an estimated 7,000 people, while the protest in New London was attended by approximately 2,500. Smaller protests were held in Bridgeport and other Fairfield County communities.

Cars honked, whizzing past “No Kings” rally participants. About 300 protesters gathered along Ash Creek Bridge on Post road in Bridgeport, Conn. to protest the Trump administration. June 14, 2025.
Eda Uzunlar/WSHU
Cars honked, whizzing past “No Kings” rally participants. About 300 protesters gathered along Ash Creek Bridge on Post road in Bridgeport, Conn. to protest the Trump administration. June 14, 2025.

On Long Island, about 2,000 gathered at the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, while several thousand protested in front of Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino's office in Patchogue.

Joanne Moore is co-President of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. She was among the protesters in New London.

Protestors waving and chanting at the No Kings Protest in New London, CT, June 14,2025
Brian Scott-Smith
Protestors waving and chanting at the No Kings Protest in New London, CT, June 14,2025

“We feel that we’re in a constitutional crisis. And throughout history it’s been shown that if you can get 3.5 million people in the streets on a consistent basis, not just once, that it does change the turn of history", she said. "So, we are out here encouraging everyone to come out frequently and bring a friend with you.”

The "No Kings" protest was planned to coincide with President Trump's military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which is also Trump's 79th birthday.

Republicans criticized both the timing of the protests which fell on Flag Day, and the message of the protesters.

At several of the protests moments of silence were held for the two Minnesota legislators and their spouses who were shot overnight in a targeted attack.

Eda Uzunlar
Eda Uzunlar (she/her) is a news anchor/arts & culture reporter and host for WSHU.
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
