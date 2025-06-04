American Red Cross urges hurricane prep for Long Islanders

With hurricane season officially underway, Long Island officials are urging residents to prepare now for future storms.

That means packing an emergency "go bag," stocking up on water and nonperishable food, and signing up for real time weather updates — all common storm preparations on Long Island, where flooding can be severe.

“Public preparedness is critical, as we all know," said Jose Dominguez, CEO of American Red Cross Long Island at a news conference at Smith Point County Park. "Evacuation planning: know where to go, how to get there and where to stay. Stay-at-home preparedness: have enough supplies to last of power, water, gas, if your phone or internet are disrupted.”

Dominguez said to keep an emergency supply of pet food and supplies, plus medications for all family members.

“Please take consideration, special consideration, for vulnerable populations, such as older adults, those with mobility challenges, hearing, learning or vision disabilities," Dominguez said.

Hurricane season runs through November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts between 13 and 19 named storms this year.

