Suffolk County officials announce crackdown on DWI and BWI

Suffolk County police announced increased patrols to crack down on dangerous driving and boating.

The increased police presence will remain throughout the summer, when cases of intoxicated driving tend to surge.

“We're putting even more people out because we are concerned about the dangerous roads that we have," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. "Part of that is making sure that there are patrols out there to prevent people who speed, but people particularly who drink and drive or do drugs and drive. And the same is true on the seas with our boats.”

Officials said police arrested about 330 people last summer for drinking — or boating — while intoxicated. Twenty-nine were arrested during Memorial Day weekend alone.

“The price of taking an Uber pales in comparison to the price that you'll pay if you get arrested for a DWI in Suffolk County,” Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Police arrested 29 people over Memorial Day weekend alone last year…and over 300 during the whole summer.

County law enforcement officials have partnered with the Long Island Sound sector of the US Coast Guard to patrol the waterways.

