Father James Martin reflects on Lazarus, faith and his new book

Father James Martin is among America’s most well-known Jesuit priests, from decades of appearances on Stephen Colbert’s shows to a series of best-selling books. He’s also been a prominent advocate for LGBTQ acceptance in the Catholic Church. Martin came to WSHU to speak about his latest book, Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus' Greatest Miracle.

The book explores the story of Lazarus in the Gospel of John, in which Jesus raises a man from the dead. This passage contains some of the most recognizable moments in the Bible.

WSHU's Davis Dunavin spoke with Martin about what the story of Lazarus can teach us today.