Father James Martin reflects on Lazarus, faith and his new book

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:14 PM EDT
James Martin is a Jesuit priest and the editor of America Magazine.
NPR
James Martin is a Jesuit priest and the editor of America Magazine.

Father James Martin is among America’s most well-known Jesuit priests, from decades of appearances on Stephen Colbert’s shows to a series of best-selling books. He’s also been a prominent advocate for LGBTQ acceptance in the Catholic Church. Martin came to WSHU to speak about his latest book, Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus' Greatest Miracle.

The book explores the story of Lazarus in the Gospel of John, in which Jesus raises a man from the dead. This passage contains some of the most recognizable moments in the Bible.

WSHU's Davis Dunavin spoke with Martin about what the story of Lazarus can teach us today.
News religion
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
