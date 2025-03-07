Connecticut refugee agency IRIS is closing its New Haven doors

Over nearly 20 years, IRIS has helped hundreds of immigrants with jobs, housing, English language learning and more.

But the Trump administration cancelled a $4 million grant -- almost immediately after Trump took office -- that would have helped 800 families settle in New Haven.

“These are honestly quintessential Americans who come here to seek freedom and safety and prosperity," says Sheila Hayre, professor of immigration law at Quinnipiac. "It's a loss of, I think, what America stands for, because I think we were founded by people so much like these refugees that we invite here to come and settle.”

Hayre says IRIS -- and those it’s helped -- have made New Haven a better place to live.

“These immigrants, these refugees, have changed the diversity of our city, have contributed to incredible food and cultural opportunities," she says. "We too, are going to be struggling and suffering with the absence of IRIS.”

The group’s director says they’ll maintain a presence at a local church and food pantry. They still have an office in Hartford. But the director told the New Haven Independent they’re in the process of closing that office, too. And she says they’ve laid off about half their employees since Trump took office.