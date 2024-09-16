Blumenthal calls for more Secret Service resources for presidential candidates

The Secret Service should devote more resources to the protection of presidential candidates, said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The subcommittee is looking into the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump and now Sunday’s incident.

He said their preliminary report on the first incident is soon to be released, and it’s critical of the Secret Service and its parent agency the Department of Homeland Security.

“I think the American people are going to be deeply disappointed in the Department of Homeland Security not just in the lapses of performance but also its resistance to providing information,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal added his subcommittee will use subpoenas to get the information if necessary.

“To get information that is important for the American people to know and for us to use in suggesting ways that the Secret Service can be improved. And one of the conclusions may be that more resources should be devoted to candidates. And protecting them as well as office holders,” Blumenthal said.

The report should help counter partisan concerns because his subcommittee is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.