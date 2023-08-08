Final day for veterans to apply for retroactive PACT Act benefits is Aug. 9

Military veterans who became sick due to toxic exposures have until Wednesday, Aug. 9 to apply for retroactive benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans who got sick from burn pits, Agent Orange and other harmful toxins can file a claim with the VA any time — but they must apply by Aug. 9 for retroactive benefits, including health care, disability payments and compensation for families if the veteran has died due to exposure-related illnesses.

State Senator Cathy Osten (D-CT), who sits on Connecticut’s Veterans’ Affairs Committee, urged veterans who were denied in the past to reapply now.

“This is something that is really transformative to veterans who are experiencing the consequences of their toxic exposures relative to their military service so we want as many people to apply, and their families to apply if a veteran has already passed," Osten said.

If approved, veterans could receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

“Most [veterans] were denied when they first started applying for veterans benefits," Osten said. "This act strengthens the ability of veterans to get services relative to Agent Orange and the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law last year, expanding the list of diseases that are eligible for coverage and creating a "presumption" that certain diseases are connected to military service.

Veterans can apply for benefits online or by calling the VA at 800-698-2411.