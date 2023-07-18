Suffolk County Executive candidates largely agree on climate change issues at environmental forum

On Long Island, the candidates for Suffolk County Executive addressed environmental concerns at a forum in Stony Brook on Monday.

Democrat Dave Calone and Republican Ed Romaine took turns separately talking about topics like green energy and water quality with a host from the New York League of Conservation Voters before an audience of about 200.

The candidates agreed on most issues like the importance of electric vehicles, sewer systems and wind power.

Calone, a former federal prosecutor, criticized county Republicans for their handling of the Brookhaven landfill and promoted a “protect and grow” approach for the environment.

"We need to protect what makes us special, because what makes us special — whether it's our beaches, our water, etc. — drives our economy," Calone said. "And we need a thriving environment to make sure that a) people want to live here, and b) people can live here.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine touted his efforts to shut down the landfill. He said climate change is the top environmental concern facing Long Island and he’ll work to preserve more open space.

“Redevelopment is the way to go as opposed to new development," Romaine said to applause. "We only have one island and we need to save what is left."

Calone and Romaine both support adding the Clean Water Restoration Act to the ballot in November. The measure would create one countywide sewer district and fund improvements for water quality.