Sound Bites: Here are 64 hate and anti-government groups identified in our region

Good morning. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights watchdog organization, identified 64 organizations in Connecticut and New York as hate and anti-government groups that were operating in 2022.

This is part of the 2022 study “The Year In Hate & Extremism,” which documented over 1,200 extremist groups across the U.S.



The 11 identified in Connecticut are the Fairfield County chapter of Moms for Liberty, the Anti-Muslim Act for America, the General Hate Proud Boys, the Neo-Nazi Nationalist Social Club, and the White Nationalist Patriot Front among others.

Several of these groups were also found on Long Island, also including the Long Island Mutual Assistance Group and the Long Island Loud Majority.

Susan Corke, the center’s director, credits former President Donald Trump and far-right wing support for rising opposition to gender, race and sexual equality, as well as reproductive rights.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Stamford may no longer allow children of teachers to be easily accepted into magnet schools. Several school board members are concerned that allowing students of teachers to skip waiting lists for magnet schools is unfair for other students and denies eligible students from enrolling. Students are typically accepted into magnet schools through random lottery systems.

Suffolk County Police issued a warning that low-flying helicopters will be overhead through the end of June. The helicopters are working with PSEG Long Island to conduct low-level powerline patrol flights. Police say the helicopters should not impact people’s day-to-day life.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported a 20% increase in ticks since last June. The ticks are sent in by residents to a surveillance program . Scientists study the ticks to determine if certain areas have more insects that carry diseases. Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who oversees the tick testing lab, warns that tick populations and diseases are expected to intensify after an unusually warm winter due to climate change.

Parking rates will increase up to $89 daily for LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark airports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the rate hike will take effect on Thursday. Officials cite a mass influx of flyers using the airports’ parking facilities. They recommend using public transit to get to airports instead to save funds and avoid parking wait times.

Joseph Cairo Jr., Nassau County’s GOP boss, was elected to the Republican National Committee. Cairo will work with fellow RNC members to determine the national party’s policies, raise funds for federal candidates, and advance the Republican agenda “in lowering taxes and protecting communities.” Cairo told the New York Republican Committee that he plans to oppose Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to create more housing through projects that undermine local control.

Riverhead school district has moved end of year ceremonies indoors after three middle school students were arrested on weapon charges. A student was found with a knife in his locker on Monday while two other students were caught bringing two knives and a BB gun to school on Friday. Riverhead parents expressed concern for the safety of their children during a Board of Education meeting, calling for the district to introduce metal detectors or hire armed security guards.

An 18-year-old UConn student died from gunshot wounds on Wednesday night. Hartford Police said Zaid Deje Langs-Myers was shot during an attempted marijuana theft. Langs-Myers just finished his freshman year at UConn’s Hartford campus and would have turned 19 later this month. Police are still investigating the shooting.

A New Haven man was exonerated this week after spending nearly 30 years in prison. Adam Carmon was incarcerated for a shooting that caused the death of a 7-month-old baby and the paralyzation of her grandmother in 1994. Those charges were dismissed on Tuesday after the state's Attorney’s Office reexamined Carmon’s case and found limited evidence to continue his conviction after new forensic evidence and issues in the case were found in 2022. He plans to sue.

Spanish-speaking dispatch workers are needed in Suffolk County. The police department was given approval to hire Emergency Complaint Operators without the requirement of a civil service exam. The department is experiencing a staffing shortage of operators that respond to local 911 calls. Applicants must have a high school diploma or an equivalent degree, speak fluent English or Spanish, and pass a background check. Applications are due by June 22.

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a branding deal. The agreement with the digital rewards platform Ibotta and the Brander Group, which represents student-athletes, spearheads the first-ever female college athlete collaboration to create social media content focusing on the importance of healthy food and financial habits.